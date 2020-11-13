Lake Eufaula fishing report

The river level is recovering nicely. The new growth on the shore lines will soon be under water again and the bait fish will be working this area. So will the bass.

The shallow bite is holding true with shaky heads, Texas Rig’s and light jigs rigged with green colors and black are a great choice. Top water lures on the edges are also doing the trick. Lipless crank baits, snag less Sally and Chatter baits work well also.

The shad are still working the drops near the shallow banks, and the Chatter Bait and lipless cranks worked through these schools are getting some nice fish. The deeper bass are holding on natural and manmade cover. Carolina rigs and heavy jigs are doing a good job aggravating a strike. The fish are still full and need to be finessed into a strike.

Crappie are beginning to get settled down and are eating minnows on the deeper structure; locate these trash piles on your electronics and hold your bait just above them.

I still see some bream fishermen working the banks with worms and crickets as well as a few on the edge of the flats.