Lake Eufaula fishing report

The river level is recovering nicely. The new growth on the shore lines will soon be under water again and the bait fish will be working this area. So will the bass.
The shallow bite is holding true with shaky heads, Texas Rig’s and light jigs rigged with green colors and black are a great choice. Top water lures on the edges are also doing the trick. Lipless crank baits, snag less Sally and Chatter baits work well also.
The shad are still working the drops near the shallow banks, and the Chatter Bait and lipless cranks worked through these schools are getting some nice fish. The deeper bass are holding on natural and manmade cover. Carolina rigs and heavy jigs are doing a good job aggravating a strike. The fish are still full and need to be finessed into a strike.
Crappie are beginning to get settled down and are eating minnows on the deeper structure; locate these trash piles on your electronics and hold your bait just above them.
I still see some bream fishermen working the banks with worms and crickets as well as a few on the edge of the flats.
Catfish are still doing well for the bottom fishermen and the jug fishermen are returning as the water is not being pulled so hard. They do not have to keep the jugs corralled up as much now—when they take off, you know it is a fish.
Please visit www.alclassic.com and sign up for our newsletter. Keep up with the news as we progress towards an exciting June 2021 tournament. We thank Alfa Insurance for becoming our Title Sponsor guaranteeing our first place team a $5,000 pay out with a total purse of $15,000 paid to 15 teams, plus the Big Fish side pot paid for first and second big fish. For more info or to sign up, call me at 334-355-5057.
- Water level: 186.72 msl
- Water temp: 70’s
- Water clarity: slight stain
Capt. Sam
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!