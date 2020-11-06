Lake Eufaula fishing report

The repair on the dam is scheduled to be completed in the next two weeks, and the water level will begin to rise as they lower the water on West Point to begin repairs there. The river remains low now and requires keeping a close eye out for debris and stick-ups when navigating the river and creeks.

The bass continue to be working the shallows early and are doing great on Texas rigs and light jigs using watermelon candy, black trick worms, and creature baits. Chatter baits and lipless crank baits are also working well on the edges of the shallow cover.

The deeper bass are hitting Carolina rigs with the same color trick worms; heaver jigs and deep crank baits are also a good choice.

In the afternoon, watch for the shad working in the drops near the shallow cover—work these fish with a lipless crank bait and chatter bait.

Crappie are still holding on the deeper cover. Minnows are the trick here; there are reports of some nice ones coming in.

I see some bream fishermen working on the edge of the flats. Wigglers are getting some for the supper table.

Cats are doing well for the bottom fishermen using crawlers and cut bait.