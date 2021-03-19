Lake Eufaula fishing report

The bass are finally trying to move to the bedding grounds. The ones we are catching are hitting reaction lures—the noisier, the better. Chatter baits have been good, but spinner baits and buzz baits are also a great choice.

Soft plastics rigged on a Texas rig and shaky head worked very slowly are getting a few hits. We are still hearing stories about anglers watching their bait on the newer electronics landing in a school of fish, see the fish react to the presentation and then move away. Now that the water temperature is staying steadier, we will be able to set patterns on their movement.

We have come to realize here in the South that we cannot depend on any sort of dependable weather patterns before Easter each year. The other good sign we are near spring weather is to watch for the osprey’s to begin building their nests.

Crappie are off and on as well. A week ago, they were doing well on jigs and minnows and this week they have scattered again. The schools we are seeing on the electronics are big, and it looks like it will be a fantastic season for them when all settles down.

Catfish are even being stubborn at this time. We are getting a few on jugs but they are not responding to the bottom bait at all.