Lake Eufaula fishing report

The water level continues to creep up slowly over the past week. The winds and rain have stirred up the water some and the cold fronts have shut down the activity.

With the surface temperature dropping over night during this cold spell, the fish are going deeper searching for warmer conditions. Work your first drops early with crank baits and noisy blade baits. As the sun rises and the shallow water begins to warm, go to your shallow areas and watch for bait activity.

Presentations need to remain slow to aggravate a strike. Trick worms and swim jigs rigged with creature baits worked along shore vegetation can draw a strike. Let the bass hold on for a minute—many are short strikes—and when you set up, the fish comes off.

Chatter baits are getting a reaction strike; again, a lot are shore strikes. This is working deep and shallow. The deeper fish are still holding on the ledge structure, both natural and man-made. Heaver jigs and Carolina rigs will work on the deeper fish. Shorten up your larger baits here; these fish are also hitting tails. Deep cranks on a Carolina rig can be worked slowly enough to get the attention of these bass.