Lake Eufaula fishing report

The water level continues to creep up slowly over the past week. The winds and rain have stirred up the water some and the cold fronts have shut down the activity.
With the surface temperature dropping over night during this cold spell, the fish are going deeper searching for warmer conditions. Work your first drops early with crank baits and noisy blade baits. As the sun rises and the shallow water begins to warm, go to your shallow areas and watch for bait activity.
Presentations need to remain slow to aggravate a strike. Trick worms and swim jigs rigged with creature baits worked along shore vegetation can draw a strike. Let the bass hold on for a minute—many are short strikes—and when you set up, the fish comes off.
Chatter baits are getting a reaction strike; again, a lot are shore strikes. This is working deep and shallow. The deeper fish are still holding on the ledge structure, both natural and man-made. Heaver jigs and Carolina rigs will work on the deeper fish. Shorten up your larger baits here; these fish are also hitting tails. Deep cranks on a Carolina rig can be worked slowly enough to get the attention of these bass.
Reports of crappie are getting better as the water clears up. The fish are still holding in 12 to 20 feet and eating minnows. The crappie bite will continue to get better as the water cleans up; use your electronics to locate the schools on the trash piles.
Catfish are still cursing and eating cut bait and shad on the bottom. We do not see many jug fishermen during the week, and the winds make it a real challenge to keep the corralled up.
Please watch www.alclassic.com. We plan to have our first item up for ticket sales to begin our fundraising efforts we were not able to do during our tournament caused by virus restrictions. Please pass the word to your friends to join us and make this a success. We will introduce more items after we see how this first one works.
Be safe on the water, and with the weather swings, dress in layers and still keep a close eye out where you are running your boat, especially in the creeks. There are under water things we are still bumping as we try to reach hot spots.
Pray for each other our military and police. God is still in control and He listens to our prayers.
- Water level: 187.81 msl
- Water temp: low 60’s to upper 50’s
- Water clarity: heavy stain
