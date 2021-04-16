Lake Eufaula fishing report

We had four inches of rain last weekend, and it muddied up the river in a big way. They are pulling water fairly steady, and it is helping to clear up things pretty fast. It should be in great shape by the weekend.

The bass are working the shallows really heavy now and the blade baits are doing very good. Soft plastic on a Texas rig, jigs and shaky heads are getting more consistent all the time. The frog bite is picking up, and as the pads and cover continue to develop, it will be even hotter. The old pad areas in behind some of the islands are beginning to develop under water and the bait fish and bass are moving into these areas as well. Top water jerk baits, spooks and poppers are doing the trick here. Bladed jigs are always a good choice in dirty water. The deeper fish are hitting deep cranks and Carolina rigs baited with big plastics.

Crappie are getting better on minnows in the trash piles. The night fishermen are in good numbers around the causeway and bridge pilings fishing under lights. They will be in the shallows soon and the jigs cast to the cover will be the way to go then.

Shell crackers and bream are beginning to do well on the beds. They have been doing really well down South at the dam.