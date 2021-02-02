Lake Eufaula lands 2021 Bassmaster Team Championship

In 2020, that honor went to Jordan Wiggins, a 29-year-old Cullman, Ala., resident whose older brother Jesse notched a third-place finish in the 2019 Classic.

“What a wonderful way to end a year,” says Ann Sparks, Tourism and Main Street executive director for the City of Eufaula. “We are thrilled to be hosting the Bassmaster Team Championship and showing off what Lake Eufaula has to offer. Most anglers have fished our great lake, but we are excited to show off our changes and improvements to our beautiful town.”