Lake Eufaula shoreline clean-up starts Oct. 24

Friends of Lake Eufaula (FOLE) and the Quitman County Rotary will be sponsoring a Fall 2020 lake shoreline clean-up.

The clean-up would normally be held on a Saturday morning as a large group effort. Because of COVID concerns, the organizations are are asking volunteers to hold independent clean-up efforts from Oct. 24 through Nov. 8.

With the lake level down, there is ample room to walk the shoreline. Small groups can conduct clean ups by personal watercraft or by walking the shoreline.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will have dumpsters located at White Oak, Highland Park, Pataula Creek and Cool Branch launches. Any group desiring to just walk the shoreline can go to one of these locations.

FOLE, in conjunction with Alabama Power, will provide cleaning materials. Gloves, bags, and tongs will be available at the Eufaula-Barbour County Chamber of Commerce.

Items are located in the conference room and they can be accessed from the north entry on East Broad Street. Enter building, first door to the right. All entering must wear a mask. Hours are 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., starting Oct. 23.