Lakeside announces valedictorian, salutatorian
Lakeside School would like to congratulate the class of 2021's valedictorian and salutatorian, Sealy Smith, left, and Betsy Bennett, right. Sealy Smith is the daughter of Joel and Paige Smith, and Betsy Bennett is the daughter of Jason and Dee Bennett.

