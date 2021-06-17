 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lakeside Chiefs fishing teams compete in Alabama Bass Nation Junior Division State Championship
0 Comments

Lakeside Chiefs fishing teams compete in Alabama Bass Nation Junior Division State Championship

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
062021-euf-fishing-p1
SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Lakeside School Chiefs fishing teams competed at the Alabama Bass Nation Junior Division State Championship on June 10 on Neely Henry Lake near Gadsden. The team of Cale Washington and Gavin Brown (pictured above) placed 61st with one fish weighing 1.39 pounds. The team of James Robert Rosen and Luke McGowen also competed and tied for 68th place.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert