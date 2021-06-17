The Lakeside School Chiefs fishing teams competed at the Alabama Bass Nation Junior Division State Championship on June 10 on Neely Henry Lake near Gadsden. The team of Cale Washington and Gavin Brown (pictured above) placed 61st with one fish weighing 1.39 pounds. The team of James Robert Rosen and Luke McGowen also competed and tied for 68th place.
Lakeside Chiefs fishing teams compete in Alabama Bass Nation Junior Division State Championship
