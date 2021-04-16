Lakeside golf wins Lagoon Park meet

The Lakeside Chiefs golf team shot 314 and beat second place Southern and Glenwood by three strokes and third place Morgan by five in the Valiant Cross Academy golf meet at Lagoon Park.
Harris Bennett and Rhodes Bennett shot 77, Peyton Reeves shot a 79, Collins Mitchell shot 80, Matthew Welk shot 91 and Lane Beasley shot 94. Harris and Rhodes tied for seventh among 90 golfers.
Pictured are Valiant Cross Academy golf coach Quincy Leonard, Rhodes Bennett, Robert Bennett, Harris Bennett, Lane Beasley, Peyton Reeves, Matthew Welk and Collins Mitchell.