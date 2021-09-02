 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lakeside School announces homecoming court
0 Comments

Lakeside School announces homecoming court

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Lakeside School last Friday announced the 2021-2022 homecoming court as follows:

Kindergarten through second grade: Foster Evans, Lily Kate Adams, Cade Young, Jolie Robinson and JT Pate

First grade: Meredith McWhorter

Third through fifth grade: Joshua Dillard, Caroline Reeves, Aiden Sapp, Brooklyn Herring, Porter Bailey and Bailyn Brooks

Middle school- Elle Reeves, Maddie Parmer and Dylin White

Ninth through eleventh grade: Addy Helms, Chole Helms and Jolie Green

Senior court- Bailey Ellison, Laney Bowden and Mackenzie Eriksen

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community Calendar
News

Community Calendar

  • Updated

100 years of football: In celebration of 100 years of football, Eufaula High School’s 1978 and 1981 football championship team members, cheerl…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert