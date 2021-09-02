Lakeside School announces homecoming court

Foster Evans, Lily Kate Adams, Cade Young, Jolie Robinson and JT Pate are the kindergarten through second grade homecoming attendants.
Meredith McWhorter, first grade homecoming attendant
Joshua Dillard, Caroline Reeves, Aiden Sapp, Brooklyn Herring, Porter Bailey and Bailyn Brooks are the third through fifth grade homecoming attendants.
Elle Reeves, Maddie Parmer and Dylin White are the middle school homecoming attendants.
Addy Helms, Chole Helms and Jolie Green are the ninth through eleventh grade homecoming attendants.
Bailey Ellison, Laney Bowden and Mackenzie Eriksen are the senior homecoming attendants.
STAFF REPORTS
