Lakeside School creates Rotary Interact Club

With the support of Eufaula Rotary Club, The Lakeside School recently established a Rotary Interact Club, an important branch of the greater Rotary youth programs that invites students between ages 12 and 18 to develop leadership skills while also focusing on the Rotary credo of “Service-Above-Self.”

Many high schools across the United States and the world have their own chapters of Interact Clubs that allows students enrolled in those schools to work together and be a part of many different community service programs and initiatives.

“We focus on leadership and community service at The Lakeside School,” said Lakeside's Head of School Dr. John Mehaffey, who is also a member of Rotary. "It is an integral part of our school culture to develop leadership skills and teach the importance of giving back to one’s community. We are proud to have the support of the Eufaula Rotary Club as we seek ways to give back to Barbour County."