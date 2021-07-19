Lakeside School receives Blue Ribbon school designation

Eufaula’s Lakeside School recently received its 20th consecutive Blue Ribbon Award from the Alabama Independent School Association for the 2020-2021 school year.

The award is given to different schools in the association at the end of each school year based on the number of points awarded in multiple categories, including the education levels of faculty and staff, ACT scores, scholarship amounts awarded, college acceptance rating, professional development of staff, participation in different AISA competitions and other AISA awards. This year, $3.9 million in scholarships were offered to the 23 students of the 2021 graduating class, Lakeside reported a 100 percent college acceptance rating and also had a teacher named as an AISA Teacher of the Year

Callie Strickland, director of admissions and public relations, said that receiving this award for 20 years in a row proves they’ve been successful in realizing their mission statement.