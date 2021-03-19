Lakeside School sports recap

Softball

Abbeville Christian 7, Lakeside School 3

ACA scored fourth in the fifth to break a 2-2 tie and held on for the win.

Paige Welch was 4-for-4 with a RBI and Anna Grace Blalock, Gabbie Causey and Brianna Jones both had two hits with Jones driving in two runs and Causey one. Caroline Armstrong added a double and two runs batted in.

Emmaline Hartzog struck out nine and gave up three runs, only two earned, and five hits for the pitching win.

Lakeside was led by Jayden Green, who had two of the team’s five hits. Peyton Grubbs and Zoe Andrews both had a RBI.

Junior Varsity

Abbeville Christian 13, Lakeside School 0

Paige Welch had two doubles and a triple and drove in five runs, while Kate Griffin pitched a three-inning, three-hit shutout with five strikeouts and one walk.

Hope Kennedy was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in and Brianna Jones and Maddie Taylor both had hit and two runs batted in.

Varsity baseball