Lakeside softball, golf place first in tournaments

The Lakeside School softball team fell once in six games in its path to a tournament victory in Haneyville from March 4-6. The chiefs hit 13 homeruns in six games and defeated Crenshaw County 9-6, Ezekiel Academy 12-3, Abbeville Christian 7-0, Hooper Academy 7-5 and Lowndes Academy 7-3 in the championship game. The loss was to Hooper Academy 4-0 in the second game.
On Tuesday, March 9 the golf team fired a 320 and beat second place Morgan by 7 strokes at the Glenwood Invitational Tournament at Lakewood in Phenix City. Harris Bennett shot 76, Rhodes Bennett 77, Peyton Reeves 83, Collins Mitchell 84 and Matthew Welk 92.
Softball photo: Pictured back row from left are assistant coach Caleb Smith, Hannah Buchan, Anna Stanley, Carlee Davis, Eliza Eriksen, Mackenzie Eriksen, Jenny Weston, Peyton Grubbs, Meagan Powell and head coach J. Grant. Front row from left are Jayden Green, Laura Beth Horne, Graylin Pomeroy, Gracie Lynn and Zoe Andrews.
Golf photo: Pictured from left are Collins Mitchell, Harris Bennett, Peyton Reeves, Rhodes Bennett and Matthew Welk.