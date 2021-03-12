Lakeside softball, golf place first in tournaments

The Lakeside School softball team fell once in six games in its path to a tournament victory in Haneyville from March 4-6. The chiefs hit 13 homeruns in six games and defeated Crenshaw County 9-6, Ezekiel Academy 12-3, Abbeville Christian 7-0, Hooper Academy 7-5 and Lowndes Academy 7-3 in the championship game. The loss was to Hooper Academy 4-0 in the second game.