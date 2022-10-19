Lakeside Varsity Girls Cross Country team wins state

After a few lightening delays, Lakeside School competed in the AISA State Cross Country Meet at Kiesel Park in Auburn. The Varsity Lady Chiefs are the AISA girl’s cross country state champions. The team has won state for the second year in a row.

Chloe Helms (21:20) placed first in the girls Individual and is the AISA Girls Individual champion.

Strong performers for Lakeside were Addy Helms (24:53) PR in second place, Anna Peak (28:13) in fifth place, Eliza Erickson (29:46) in seventh place, Rebecca Neville (30:21) in eighth place and Carlee Davis (30:21) PR in ninth place in Varsity Girls 5K.

The Lakeside boys were led at the meet by Evan Sellers (21:05) who finished eighth place and Tucker Stevenson (24:32) came in 23rd.

The Lakeside Junior Varsity Boys participated in the 3K meet (2.1 miles). John Peak (13:19) PR finished seventh. The other Chiefs JV boys runners were Logan Clark (14:17) PR in 17th place, Lawson Raines (15:57) PR in 23rd place, Michael Hamilton (16:30) in 26th place and Sanders Raines (16:39) in 27th place.

The Lakeside Junior Varsity Girls had three participants—Addy Berry (18:38) 17th, Skylynn Clark (18:42) 19th and Ava Witcher (19:08) PR 21st place.