Lately, I’ve been in a pickle...sometimes two or three times a week. No, I’m not in any kind of trouble or in any kind of real predicament. Actually, the pickle I’ve been in is pickleball.

Until a few years ago, I had never heard of this game that’s taking America by storm, and I had not played until a few months ago. Pickleball is a paddle-and-ball game that's been around for more than 50 years, but in more recent years, it has become one of the fastest growing sports.

As if I needed another hobby, I have fallen in love this game. Thankfully, I have not had the coronavirus, but the coronavirus shutdown led me to this game. Since youth, I have played different racket and paddle sports regularly. It started with the tennis craze in 1970s. In my small hometown of Rainsville, Ala., we had brand-new tennis courts. There wasn’t much to do there back in those days, so we waited in line to play. I courted Jean on those courts (pun intended). Then in the 1980s, the racquetball craze came.

In 1986, one of our church members talked me into playing. It took one outing and I was hooked. I threw my tennis racket in the back of the closet and bought my first of many racquetball racquets to come. Over the next 35 years, racquetball was my favorite form of exercise.