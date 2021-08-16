Latest numbers: 94 quarantined in Eufaula City Schools

“We’re keeping our eyes on the numbers, and our nurses are doing a great job of keeping up with things and keeping me informed so that we can make any changes that we need to make as quickly as we need to make them,” he said. “They (nurses) are working overtime. We’re still doing contact tracing, so as we get positive cases, our nurses are going through seating charts and identifying who has been in close contact. We’re also looking at trends, and if we see that we’re getting to a certain point, we’ll make any changes we need to make at that point.”

As football season approaches with the first game of the season on Friday night, a home game against Carroll, there are no capacity limits in the stadium and masks remain optional.

To mark the return to school, Eufaula students gathered in an outdoor pep rally at the high school first thing Tuesday morning, and the 2022 seniors spent the days before school opened decorating their parking spaces. Overall, Brannan said the return to school has gone well, and everyone is excited to be back.

“The kids are excited to be back, the teachers are excited. We’re just trying to get back in the swing of things—it’s been a while,” he said.

Like last year, Eufaula City Schools is providing families the option to choose virtual schooling through the Alabama Virtual Academy (ALVA). An enrollment deadline has not been set at this time. For more information on ALVA and how to enroll, parents should call central office at (334) 687-1100.

