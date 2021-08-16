Latest numbers: 94 quarantined in Eufaula City Schools

Students in Eufaula City Schools returned to campus last Tuesday, but 94 of them have already been sent home due to positive COVID tests or for close contact, Superintendent Joey Brannan said.
As of the latest report on Friday, Eufaula Elementary has 15 students quarantined to include seven positive cases, Eufaula Primary has 24 students quarantined to include six positive cases, Admiral Moorer Middle School has 25 students quarantined to include five positive cases and Eufaula High School has 30 students quarantined to include 11 positive cases. But, Brannan said the majority of those positive students have yet to step foot on campus.
“The majority of our numbers are exposures, right now, and a lot of those positives are coming from outside exposure since we’ve only been in school a week,” he said. “To be honest, a lot of those positive cases are because the parents saw they were sick and had them tested, so they never even came to school. We just still have to count them in our case numbers.”
Regarding faculty, Brannan said no staff from EHS or EPS are currently quarantined, and there are only a handful at both EES and the Eufaula Early Learning Center.
The district held its back to school vaccination clinic on Thursday, and approximately 70 people — both students and adults — received the first dose of the vaccine. The second dose will be given in September. Brannan said the key to keeping as many students in school as possible is for administrators to keep on top of the fluctuating numbers.
“We’re keeping our eyes on the numbers, and our nurses are doing a great job of keeping up with things and keeping me informed so that we can make any changes that we need to make as quickly as we need to make them,” he said. “They (nurses) are working overtime. We’re still doing contact tracing, so as we get positive cases, our nurses are going through seating charts and identifying who has been in close contact. We’re also looking at trends, and if we see that we’re getting to a certain point, we’ll make any changes we need to make at that point.”
As football season approaches with the first game of the season on Friday night, a home game against Carroll, there are no capacity limits in the stadium and masks remain optional.
To mark the return to school, Eufaula students gathered in an outdoor pep rally at the high school first thing Tuesday morning, and the 2022 seniors spent the days before school opened decorating their parking spaces. Overall, Brannan said the return to school has gone well, and everyone is excited to be back.
“The kids are excited to be back, the teachers are excited. We’re just trying to get back in the swing of things—it’s been a while,” he said.
Like last year, Eufaula City Schools is providing families the option to choose virtual schooling through the Alabama Virtual Academy (ALVA). An enrollment deadline has not been set at this time. For more information on ALVA and how to enroll, parents should call central office at (334) 687-1100.