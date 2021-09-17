Leadership Barbour holds Education Day

Leadership Barbour recently held its Education Day hosted by Wallace College in Eufaula. Class XV toured the campus as well as engaged in a panel discussion with Joey Brannon, superintendent of Eufaula City Schools, and Dr. John Mehaffey, head of school at The Lakeside School. Several faculty members presented information on the many educational opportunities on this campus, and lunch was provided by Wallace College.
Pictured back row from left are Ann Blondheim, Leadership Barbour director, Marcia Hudson, Alesha Williams, Elizabeth Conklin, Tyrone Smith and Dr. John Mehaffey. Front row from left are Blakely Stephenson, Ashley Ward, Marie Mills, Barbara Steger, Katie Vickers and Nancy Shirley.