Letter to the Editor: Don't let guard down

Alabama’s healthcare organizations are pleading with the public to stay home and stay safe during the holidays to avoid an even worse COVID-19 catastrophe. With only a limited number of healthcare workers vaccinated, we simply cannot have the gatherings of friends and family that typically occur during the holiday season. While those are important and treasured times, the true spirit of the season is not dependent on those gatherings, but what we celebrate in our hearts. Protecting those we love so we can all be together again next year is the most precious gift we can give right now.

We are certainly excited that some of our healthcare workers began receiving vaccinations; however, this will not begin to reduce the spread of the virus in the general population. Hopefully, the vaccine will be more widely available by spring or early summer, paving the way for community-wide immunity and the return of some normalcy.

In the meantime, we need all Alabamians to fully understand that our healthcare system is being stretched to the limit. Alabama was listed as one of the top five states in the country in terms of limited ICU bed capacity, with almost 90 percent of all ICU beds full; 40 percent of these beds are filled with COVID-19 patients. Our doctors, nurses and other staff are exhausted, and many of them have been affected by the community spread of the disease.