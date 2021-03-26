Library to hold "smart money" classes online

Starting on Tuesday, May 4, Eufaula Carnegie Library will host a series of “money smart” informational and planning virtual classes.
Each session will focus on the different aspects of choosing a job, resume writing and interviewing.
May 4—Spending PlanMoney Values and Goals
SMART Goals
External Influencers
Creating a Spending Plan
May 11—CreditUnderstanding your Credit Score
Understanding your Credit Report
How to Build/Rebuild your Credit Score
Managing your Debt
May 18—Identity Theft and ScamsUnderstanding how to Protect yourself from Identity Theft
Warning Signs of Identity Theft and Scams
Recognizing Scams
May 25—SavingsBuilding an Emergency Savings Fund
Options for Where to Build your Savings
Learn how a Small Amount can Add Up
Each session begins at 1 p.m. and lasts until 2:30 p.m. Register online for one or more sessions at https://www.aces.edu/go/BarbourCo-MoneySmart- May.