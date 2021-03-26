 Skip to main content
Library to hold "smart money" classes online
Starting on Tuesday, May 4, Eufaula Carnegie Library will host a series of “money smart” informational and planning virtual classes.

Each session will focus on the different aspects of choosing a job, resume writing and interviewing.

May 4—Spending PlanMoney Values and Goals

SMART Goals

External Influencers

Creating a Spending Plan

May 11—CreditUnderstanding your Credit Score

Understanding your Credit Report

How to Build/Rebuild your Credit Score

Managing your Debt

May 18—Identity Theft and ScamsUnderstanding how to Protect yourself from Identity Theft

Warning Signs of Identity Theft and Scams

Recognizing Scams

May 25—SavingsBuilding an Emergency Savings Fund

Options for Where to Build your Savings

Learn how a Small Amount can Add Up

Each session begins at 1 p.m. and lasts until 2:30 p.m. Register online for one or more sessions at https://www.aces.edu/go/BarbourCo-MoneySmart- May.

For more information, contact Emily Hines at eah0047@auburn.edu.

