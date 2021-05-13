Little makes Dean's List at Belmont

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Grace Little of Eufaula qualified for the Spring 2021 Dean's List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Approximately 53 percent of Belmont's 6,170 undergraduate students qualified for the Spring 2021 Dean's List. Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns said, "Students achieving the Dean's List recognition at Belmont have clearly demonstrated enormous commitment to their educational endeavors - they have invested deeply in their studies and in their future. We are happy to celebrate their success and know that their continued, consistent and comprehensive dedication to their academic work will equip them to embrace future opportunities to engage and transform our world."

Belmont University is made up of more than 8,200 students who come from every state and 28 countries. Nationally ranked and consistently recognized by U.S. News & World Report for its innovation and commitment to teaching, Belmont brings together the best of liberal arts and professional education in a Christian community of learning and service.