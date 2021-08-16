Local Auburn Club honors freshmen students at annual sendoff

Barbour County Auburn Club officers and board members celebrated incoming Auburn freshmen students from Barbour County at its annual Freshmen Sendoff party.

Sydney Wiggins, Daniel Clayton, Madison Moorer, Abigail Odom, Noah Goss, and Peyton Reeves along with their families were honored at the tailgate-themed event where each student was given a gift bag containing Auburn-themed items and a roll of toilet paper for their first Toomer’s Oaks rolling as an Auburn student. Other students who are part of Auburn University’s 2021 Freshman Class from Barbour County include Mary Elizabeth Beuoy, Hailey Palmer and Hunter Cochran.

Club President Kay Whaley said, “One of our favorite traditions is our club’s annual Freshman Sendoff. This year’s event was extra special since we were able to gather in person. Every year, we are proud of our Barbour County students and want them to know the Auburn family is supporting them right here at home. We are confident these students will represent us well and be successful as they pursue their education at Auburn.”