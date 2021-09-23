Local educators, students participating in Lake Eufaula water study

In August, participants from Eufaula City Schools, The Lakeside School and volunteer Christi Taylor attended an Alabama Water Watch workshop after completing independent modules via zoom.

Planned by Barbour County 4-H, Director of the Alabama Water Program Mona Scruggs Dominguez came from Auburn to lead the training, which covered water testing, water pollution and water chemistry monitoring.

Participants spent several hours at the lake practicing their skills, which they plan to take back to science clubs and environmental science classes; the teachers will then lead students as citizen scientists in testing the waters of Lake Eufaula on a monthly basis with EPA-approved monitoring supplies. Their data will then be analyzed and submitted to the AWW online database.

Future plans for additional training include stream bio-monitoring and bacteriological monitoring. Brad Moore of FOLE (Friends of Lake Eufaula) visited and encouraged their efforts to keep our local waters clean and promote education.

Participants included Lakeside teacher Shay Speake, Eufaula City Schools teachers Raven Ivey, Dylan Ludlam, Tamara Hickman, Kimber Fant and Andrea Tew and Eufaula student Robert Fant.

For more information on becoming a citizen water tester or volunteering with the program, contact 4-H Agent Jill Wachs at 334-687-5688.