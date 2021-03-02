Local restaurants band together to reward ECS students

Several of Eufaula’s most popular restaurants— Chick-fil-A, Zaxby’s and Willy T’s — partnered with Eufaula High School to reward EHS and Alternative Learning Center students for their “exemplary” efforts during this time of virtual learning and uncertainty.

Each of the restaurants donated gift cards ranging from $10 to individuals items/entrees as a way to show students that their efforts this year have not gone unseen.

EHS Principal Reeivice Gritman said, “It’s been nearly a year since COVID-19 disrupted the lives and learning for our students. Many of these students are receiving gifts cards and recognition not simply because of their grades, but more importantly because of their resilience. They have refused to give in and let these unfortunate circumstances defeat them.

“That is a critical life lesson they are learning, and that is why we have chosen to recognize them. I believe that you reap what you reward. Therefore, we want to acknowledge and reward our students for their extraordinary efforts thus far.

“These groups recognize the extraordinary challenges students have faced as a result of COVID-19, and they want students to know they are appreciated.”