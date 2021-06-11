Local students receive Cattlemen's Association Foundation Scholarships

MONTGOMERY — Hunter Cochran, Liston Corcoran and Laura Beth Horne were each awarded the Tagged for Greatness Scholarship at the Alabama Cattlemen’s Foundation Scholarship Banquet held last Friday in Wetumpka.

Cochran, a graduate of Eufaula High School, is the son of George and Susan Cochran of Midway and plans to attend Auburn University to major in forestry.

Corcoran, a graduate of The Lakeside School, plans to attend Auburn University to major in wildlife enterprise management. He is the son of Tom and Denise Corcoran of Eufaula.

Horne, a graduate of The Lakeside School, is the daughter of Trip and Mendy Horne of Louisville. She plans to attend Auburn University to major in business.

These three students were part of 84 scholarship recipients awarded over $81,000 in scholarship by the Alabama Cattlemen’s Foundation (ACF). The ACF serves to engage in educational and scientific activities to improve the beef cattle industry in Alabama and educate youth on the importance of beef cattle in Alabama. It provides the opportunity to make tax deductible donations for the educational work of the foundation and is largely funded by the sale of the “Cowboy Tag” vanity license plate.

Throughout the year, the ACF supports numerous organizations and events which help to educate and train future generations of the livestock industry. The ACF has awarded scholarship money each year to Alabama youth with over a quarter of a million dollars being awarded to date.