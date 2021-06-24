Local students receive Jimmy Rane Foundation Scholarships

Local students Mary Jensen Bailey, Sarah Murph and Halle Poole will have help pursuing their college dreams this fall thanks to being selected as Jimmy Rane Foundation scholars.
A 2021 graduate of The Lakeside School, Bailey is going to attend the University of Alabama and will major in biology/health care prerequisites.
Bailey expressed appreciation for the financial support and has plans of becoming a physician’s assistant.
“I was elated to find that I have been named a 2021 recipient of the prestigious Jimmy Rane Scholarship,” she said. “Setting new goals for the next phase of life is exciting!”
Bailey was an active student at The Lakeside School, where she earned a weighted GPA of 4.2. Among her activities, she was a member of the Drama Team, Student Government Association, Health Occupations Students of America and Homecoming Committee. She served as co-captain of Varsity Cheerleaders and as a Big Chief/Little Chief Mentor. She also held offices in the Spanish Club and Senior Beta Club and was a member of Mu Alpha Theta math honorary.
Murph, also headed to the University of Alabama, fine-tuned important skills as she applied for scholarships to help fund her dreams of a college education.
“I learned many key lessons such as how to prioritize my time, adhere to deadlines, and to never give up,” she said.
For an active teenager, these lessons didn’t come easy.
“Considering my busy schedule, including sports, leadership roles, and maintaining my grades, I definitely felt overwhelmed at times,” Murph added.
The result speaks for itself, however, now that Murph has been named as a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholar. She’ll use these funds this fall when she attends the U of A, where she will major in marketing. After she completes her education and begins her career, she said her dream is to be an integral part of a professional sports program’s creative media team, filming and editing videos for athletes.
A 2021 graduate of The Lakeside School, Murph was a standout student, earning a 4.18 weighted GPA.
While there, she served as president of numerous organizations, including the Technology Team, the Digital Video Production Team, the Spanish Club and her class. She served as secretary of the Student Government Association, as captain of Varsity Basketball and earned a letter in Varsity Volleyball. In addition, she was a member of the First United Methodist Church Student Leadership Team, Fellowship of Christian Students, Big Chief Little Chief Mentoring Program, the Drama and Theater Art Team and Mu Alpha Theta math honorary.
She encourages other students to put the effort into scholarship applications. “While senior year is extremely busy,” she emphasized, “please, please, please make time for scholarships. Your future self will thank you immensely.”
Shorterville student Poole said that she was “beyond ecstatic” when she got the news that she would be receiving a scholarship from the Jimmy Rane Foundation.
“Scholarship money is essential for my college future,” she said. “Growing up I knew I would have to find external sources in order to pay for college. This chance gets me one step closer to my dream.”
A 2021 graduate of Eufaula High School, Poole is one of 48 students from 14 states selected to receive a scholarship from the foundation this year.
“I am incredibly thankful for the chance that the scholarship committee has given me, and I plan on working super hard for the next four years to ensure that I make the absolute most of it,” she said. Poole will attend Auburn University this fall and will major in mechanical engineering.
Poole excelled as a student in high school, serving as president of the Technology Student Association and president of Tiger Robotics. She was named to the National Honor Society and also served as Junior ROTC Cadet—Staff Sergeant. She is a member of ATA Taekwondo and was State Champion for Combat Sparring in 2018 and 2020. Among her other honors, she was recognized by the Voice of Democracy and was a first place winner in the ECS District Science Fair, placed second in the GEARSEF Regional Science Fair – 100 Women Strong Award and earned a GEARSEF Regional Science Fair – United States Air Force STEM Award.
The Jimmy Rane Foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.
The foundation has awarded 510 college scholarships since it was established in 2000 for a total of value of over $5.2 million. These scholarships are for eight semesters, not just for one year, which makes them even more critical to the success of recipients. Foundation scholars are attending universities all over the nation, and many have now graduated and become engineers, teachers, nurses, accountants, and several students are currently in medical school and law school.
Jimmy Rane, founder of Abbeville, AL-based Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated, traditionally hosts an annual golf tournament as the single fund-raising event for the foundation drawing both corporate and individual sponsors. For the second year, precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic led the foundation to the decision to not host its annual Jimmy Rane Charity Golf Tournament and awards banquet. However, the generous support of sponsors made it possible for the foundation, now in its 21st year, to award the highest number of scholarships to date—eclipsing the forty given in 2020 which, at that time, was the highest awarded to date.
For more information about the foundation and to apply for the scholarship in future years, visit www.jimmyranefoundation.org. The foundation’s Facebook page is http://www.facebook.com/jimmyranefoundation.