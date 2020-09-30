Alabama Power adjusts operations at offices

Alabama Power has safely and responsibly adjusted operations at business offices and Appliance Centers throughout the state to provide walk-in service options for customers.
Safety best practices guide the company’s lobby reopening strategy. These plans are part of the return to standard business operations for customers that started earlier this week.
“Customers who visit their local business office will see new safety updates and precautions installed to protect the well-being of them and our employees,” said Jonathan Porter, Alabama Power’s senior vice president of Customer Operations. “We have been thoughtful and detailed in our plans to provide the safest and best experience for our customers.”
Alabama Power has included signs and safety measures to ensure CDC guidelines are followed, such as:
• Placing directional and informational signs to encourage social distancing and safe habits.
• Aggressively sanitizing service desks with increased cleaning of offices and high-contact areas.
• Installing barriers between Customer Service Representative workstations. Additional furniture was installed to encourage social distance from service desks.
• Limiting the number of customers in the lobbies.
• Offering contactless payment options.
• Identifying entry and exit points to monitor the flow of traffic.
• Ensuring employees have proper personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves.
• Providing hand sanitizing stations.
• Requiring customers to wear facial coverings.
Alabama Power Appliance Centers in business offices also will be available for customers.
While walk-in operations will be available for service, customers are encouraged to use 24/7 payment kiosks, drop boxes and drive-thru options where available. Customers have one or more service options available at each office.
Customers who prefer to transact business with Alabama Power through the company’s digital options or by phone can visit AlabamaPower.com/MyPayment, use its automated system at 1-800-245-2244, or pay through Bill Matrix at 1-800-835-2702. Another option is visiting one of the many Authorized Payment Locations, including grocery stores, drug stores and banks, where bills can be paid with cash. Customers can find a convenient location at AlabamaPower.com/PayinPerson.
Also, during a time that presents unique challenges, Alabama Power’s commitment to customers and the communities we call home has not wavered. The company has mobilized and enacted programs and policies to support residential customers, businesses and communities.
Expanded offerings include working with individual customers on assistance resources such as new payment plans and an extension to the disconnect and late fees suspension, which began in March, to Sept. 28.
Customers can easily sign up for a payment plan at AlabamaPower.com/PaymentPlan or by automated system at 1-800-245-2244.
As always, Alabama Power is encouraging customers facing economic or medical hardships from COVID-19 to contact Customer Service to identify a tailored assistance solution.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!