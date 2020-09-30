Alabama Power adjusts operations at offices

• Offering contactless payment options.

• Identifying entry and exit points to monitor the flow of traffic.

• Ensuring employees have proper personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves.

• Providing hand sanitizing stations.

• Requiring customers to wear facial coverings.

Alabama Power Appliance Centers in business offices also will be available for customers.

While walk-in operations will be available for service, customers are encouraged to use 24/7 payment kiosks, drop boxes and drive-thru options where available. Customers have one or more service options available at each office.

Customers who prefer to transact business with Alabama Power through the company’s digital options or by phone can visit AlabamaPower.com/MyPayment, use its automated system at 1-800-245-2244, or pay through Bill Matrix at 1-800-835-2702. Another option is visiting one of the many Authorized Payment Locations, including grocery stores, drug stores and banks, where bills can be paid with cash. Customers can find a convenient location at AlabamaPower.com/PayinPerson.