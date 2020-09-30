Arrests and police reports

Arrests
Sept. 24 - Eric Levonne Johnson, 30, of Georgetown GA was arrested and charged with bench warrant.
Sept. 25 - Shelby Darin Rae Sewell, 21, of Westville FL was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of marijuana.
A 14-year-old juvenile of Eufaula was arrested and charged with aggravated assault-menacing-knife and criminal mischief.
Soutisa Naulica Phommasone, 21, of Lawrenceville GA was arrested and charged with possession of dangerous drugs.
Jhovane Damone Garret, 21, of Loganville GA was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person.
Sept. 26 - Dwayne Jamar Henderson, 23, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, ex-felon in possession of weapon, and tampering with physical evidence.
Lucious Treneil Allen, 45, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Sept. 27 - Dontavis Marquies Marshall, 25, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of synthetic narcotics and public intoxication.
Shawn Wayne Whitaker, 35, of Dothan was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Ray Aderholt, 29, of Clayton was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice.
Incident/offense reports
Sept. 24 - Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft from yard fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from Inlet Road. $90 in U.S. currency and one pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses ($400) were reported stolen.
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no force) was reported from Irwinton Drive.
Burglary of auto (no theft) was filed from Irwinton Drive. One passenger soft-top window ($250) was reported damaged.
Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from Irwinton Drive. $240 in cash, one rear quarter panel window ($300), and one wallet ($15) were reported stolen.
Burglary of auto (no theft) was filed from Irwinton Drive. One passenger side front glass ($250) was reported damaged.
Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from Newmont Court. Two dipping tobaccos ($10) and one pair of sunglasses ($150) were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. $50 in unknown merchandise was reported stolen.
An information report was filed from Colby Avenue.
Larceny/theft of vehicle parts fourth degree (less than $500) and larceny/theft of article from auto were filed from East Barbour Street. One license plate ($40) and registration/insurance papers were reported stolen.
Sept. 25 - Possession of dangerous drugs was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One small plastic bag containing pills of various colors and shapes ($50) was recovered.
Possession of marijuana first degree and unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One clear plastic bag containing a green leafy substance ($50) and one Glock .45 caliber handgun ($250) were recovered.
Aggravated assault-menacing-knife and criminal mischief third degree were filed from Riverside Drive. A 2018 red Kia Soul ($400) was reported damaged.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One Nike hoodie ($130) and two pairs of Nike sweatpants ($220) were reported stolen.
Sept. 26 - Larceny/theft first degree was filed from Old Highway 165. One houseboat was reported stolen.
Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One clear plastic bag containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana ($30) was recovered.
An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue.
Sept. 27 - Possession of synthetic narcotics and public intoxication were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One cigarillo containing a green leafy material believed to be synthetic marijuana ($5) and one clear bag containing a loose green leafy material believed to be synthetic marijuana were recovered.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were filed from North Eufaula Avenue. One bag containing a hard clear rock believed to be methamphetamine ($80) and one used glass pipe ($5) were recovered.
Attempting to elude a police officer and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit were filed from Rivers Avenue. One Jennings J-22 .22 caliber pistol ($35) was recovered.
Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from Fairlane Drive.
