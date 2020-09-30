Arrests and police reports

Shawn Wayne Whitaker, 35, of Dothan was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

Michael Ray Aderholt, 29, of Clayton was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice.

Incident/offense reports

Sept. 24 - Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft from yard fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from Inlet Road. $90 in U.S. currency and one pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses ($400) were reported stolen.

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no force) was reported from Irwinton Drive.

Burglary of auto (no theft) was filed from Irwinton Drive. One passenger soft-top window ($250) was reported damaged.

Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from Irwinton Drive. $240 in cash, one rear quarter panel window ($300), and one wallet ($15) were reported stolen.

Burglary of auto (no theft) was filed from Irwinton Drive. One passenger side front glass ($250) was reported damaged.

Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from Newmont Court. Two dipping tobaccos ($10) and one pair of sunglasses ($150) were reported stolen.