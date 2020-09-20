Barbour County sheriff arrests and incident reports

Reported by the Barbour County sheriff's department.

Arrests

Sept. 14 -- Keyundra Nicole Cunningham, 19, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with simple assault.

Incident/offense reports

Sept. 11 -- Burglary (forced) third degree and criminal mischief third degree were filed from Scott Road in Eufaula. One window and two tables ($80) were reported damaged.

Sept. 12 -- Auto theft first degree was filed from Margaret Drive in Eufaula. A 2003 blue Chevrolet Silverado truck ($6,500) was reported stolen.

Sept. 14 -- Simple assault third degree was reported from Robertson Airport Road in Clayton.

Criminal mischief first degree was filed from Silo Road in Comer. One semi-truck ($5,000) was reported damaged.

Sept. 15 -- Domestic violence third degree and harassing communications third degree were reported from Lumpkin Drive in Eufaula.