Barbour County Sheriff’s Office Reports
Incident/offense reports

JULY 20

>> Assault-domestic-coercion (simple assault) third degree was reported from Danny Road in Ariton.

>> A miscellaneous incident was reported from Shipman Quarters Road in Louisville.

JULY 25

>> An information report was filed from Robert E. Lee Drive in Eufaula.

JULY 26

>> Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from State Highway 30/Stevenson Road in Clayton.

JULY 29

>> Burglary (no force) third degree and larceny/theft first degree were filed from Eubanks Road in Eufaula. One black Lenovo ThinkPad ($780) was reported stolen.

>> An information report was filed from Margaret Drive in Eufaula.

JULY 30

>> An information report was filed from St. Luke Church Road in Louisville.

JULY 31

>> Criminal mischief second degree was filed from Rumph Lane in Clayton. The driver’s side front and rear doors of a vehicle ($1,200) was reported damaged.

>> Burglary (no force) third degree and larceny/theft first degree were filed from County Road 79 South in Eufaula. One black Tanfoglio .9mm semi-automatic pistol ($300) and thirty .9mm rounds of hollow point bullets ($40) were reported stolen.

>> A miscellaneous incident was reported from Williams Mill Road in Clayton. One mailbox ($75) was reported damaged.

AUG. 2

>> An information report was filed from Highway 431 in Eufaula.

>> An information report was filed from Highway 95 (White Oak Creek Campground) in Eufaula.

AUG. 4

>> An information report was filed from Highway 131 in Clio.

>> Domestic violence third degree and harassing communications third degree were reported from County Road 33 in Skipperville.

AUG. 5

>> An information report was filed from Lumpkin Drive in Eufaula.

>> An information report was filed from Highway 82 in Midway.

>> Unauthorized use of an automobile (no force/joyriding) was filed from County Road 20 in Clayton. A 2018 white Dodge Caravan SE ($20,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.

>> An information report was filed from Lonnie Wilson Road in Clayton.

AUG. 7

>> A missing person (adult) was reported from an unknown location.

>> Simple assault third degree was reported from Highway 431 in Eufaula.

AUG. 8

>> An information report was filed from South Street in Clayton.

>> An information report was filed from Highway 431/County Road 36 in Eufaula.

>> Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Lonnie Wilson Road in Clayton.

>> An information report was filed from Grant Brothers Road in Midway.

>> Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from Highway 51/County Road 22 in Louisville.

AUG. 10

>> An information report was filed from White Oak Church Road in Eufaula.

>> An information report was filed from Turner Road in Skipperville.

AUG. 12

>> An information report was filed from Ponderosa Drive in Eufaula.

>> An information report was filed from Cottonhill Road in Eufaula.

>> An information report was filed from Singer Lane in Eufaula.

AUG. 19

>> Simple assault third degree was reported from Robertson Airport Road in Clayton.

AUG. 20

>> Domestic violence third degree was reported from Lonnie Wilson Road in Clayton.

