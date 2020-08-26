Barbour County Sheriff’s Office Reports

Incident/offense reports
JULY 20
>> Assault-domestic-coercion (simple assault) third degree was reported from Danny Road in Ariton.
>> A miscellaneous incident was reported from Shipman Quarters Road in Louisville.
JULY 25
>> An information report was filed from Robert E. Lee Drive in Eufaula.
JULY 26
>> Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from State Highway 30/Stevenson Road in Clayton.
JULY 29
>> Burglary (no force) third degree and larceny/theft first degree were filed from Eubanks Road in Eufaula. One black Lenovo ThinkPad ($780) was reported stolen.
>> An information report was filed from Margaret Drive in Eufaula.
JULY 30
>> An information report was filed from St. Luke Church Road in Louisville.
JULY 31
>> Criminal mischief second degree was filed from Rumph Lane in Clayton. The driver’s side front and rear doors of a vehicle ($1,200) was reported damaged.
>> Burglary (no force) third degree and larceny/theft first degree were filed from County Road 79 South in Eufaula. One black Tanfoglio .9mm semi-automatic pistol ($300) and thirty .9mm rounds of hollow point bullets ($40) were reported stolen.
>> A miscellaneous incident was reported from Williams Mill Road in Clayton. One mailbox ($75) was reported damaged.
AUG. 2
>> An information report was filed from Highway 431 in Eufaula.
>> An information report was filed from Highway 95 (White Oak Creek Campground) in Eufaula.
AUG. 4
>> An information report was filed from Highway 131 in Clio.
>> Domestic violence third degree and harassing communications third degree were reported from County Road 33 in Skipperville.
AUG. 5
>> An information report was filed from Lumpkin Drive in Eufaula.
>> An information report was filed from Highway 82 in Midway.
>> Unauthorized use of an automobile (no force/joyriding) was filed from County Road 20 in Clayton. A 2018 white Dodge Caravan SE ($20,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.
>> An information report was filed from Lonnie Wilson Road in Clayton.
AUG. 7
>> A missing person (adult) was reported from an unknown location.
>> Simple assault third degree was reported from Highway 431 in Eufaula.
AUG. 8
>> An information report was filed from South Street in Clayton.
>> An information report was filed from Highway 431/County Road 36 in Eufaula.
>> Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Lonnie Wilson Road in Clayton.
>> An information report was filed from Grant Brothers Road in Midway.
>> Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from Highway 51/County Road 22 in Louisville.
AUG. 10
>> An information report was filed from White Oak Church Road in Eufaula.
>> An information report was filed from Turner Road in Skipperville.
AUG. 12
>> An information report was filed from Ponderosa Drive in Eufaula.
>> An information report was filed from Cottonhill Road in Eufaula.
>> An information report was filed from Singer Lane in Eufaula.
AUG. 19
>> Simple assault third degree was reported from Robertson Airport Road in Clayton.
AUG. 20
>> Domestic violence third degree was reported from Lonnie Wilson Road in Clayton.
