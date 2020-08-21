Carnegie Library opens doors after closure

After closing to the public in late July after several staff tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Eufaula Carnegie Library has reopened and is providing service during its normal business hours.
The following conditions are in place for the time being:
>> As ordered by the governor’s Safer at Home order of July 15, masks are required to be worn by library patrons.
>> Patrons are encouraged to make brief visits of one-half hour or less.
>> Patrons are asked to observe social distancing of six feet from other patrons and from staff.
>> The time that patrons may spend on computers is now limited to one hour per day.
>> Patrons are urged to keep their children near them at all times.
The library continues to offer curbside pickup for patrons who wish to avoid coming into the library. “We do not plan to end curbside service in the near future,” says Ronnie Smith, Director of the Eufaula Carnegie Library. “The library’s book store is closed for the time being, and the auditorium is not available for meetings until further notice.
“We know that many people need to use the library’s computers, and we now have four computers available that each person can use for up to one hour per day,” says library director Ronnie Smith. “We have moved the computers so that people are six feet apart. We are cleaning every computer after each use. We are also cleaning all books and other items with sanitary wipes when they are returned.”
The library’s digital resources, including eBooks, movies, and audio books, are available for downloading from the library’s Hoopla and Overdrive apps. Those interested in using these services can call the library at (334) 687-2337, extension 3, or go to the library’s home page, www.ecl.lib.al.us.
“Many people have asked about our annual book sale,” said Smith. “We have postponed it because of COVID-19, but it will be held, hopefully after the start of the new year.”
The Carnegie Library’s hours of operation are Monday and Wednesday, 9:00 am – 6:00 pm; Tuesday and Thursday, 9:00 am – 8:00 pm; Friday, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm; and Saturday, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm.
For more information, contact Ronnie Smith at (334) 687-8190, or the library’s circulation desk at (334) 687-2337, extension 3.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!