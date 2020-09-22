Ariton grad named WCC-Dothan Student Government Association President

Facing a pandemic while in school, and trying to lead the SGA may prove to be difficult, but Hicks is ready for the challenge and looking forward to advancing the student body during his time as president. “I am very confident in our ability to overcome the odds and make this year for our students one to remember,” he said. “Serving as the president during these circumstances is a challenge, but a challenge I see as a great opportunity to grow… We will have the ability to reach traditional students and students who choose distance learning allowing everyone to get involved.”

Hicks said many of the faculty has stood out to him and helped him, but one instructor in particular has made an impact on his outlook.

“Not only did Mrs. [Lorraine] Richardson inspire me, but I truly believe she inspired my entire class,” he said. “She encouraged us every day to smile and simply be happy. She would say life is too precious to not be happy. It really changed my perspective to be happy no matter the situation; it helps us live a better life mentally and maybe even physically.”

After graduating from Wallace, Hicks plans to attend Troy University and pursue a master’s degree.