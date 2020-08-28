ECS personnel actions

Personnel Recommendations Aug. 18:
The Superintendent recommends the following personnel to be approved by the board:
Kimberly Adkins, Rescind recommendation made on May 28 to employ as ELA Teacher at Admiral Moorer Middle School /and rescind recommendation made on June 16 to pay incentive bonus, effective Aug. 10.
Resignation, Certified: Mandi Kyser, ELA Teacher, Eufaula High School, effective July 31; Eleson Tanton, Computer Science Teacher, Admiral Moorer Middle School, effective Aug. 14; Pollyanna Germann, Counselor, Eufaula Primary School, effective Aug. 16.
Resignation, Classified: Rose Crawford, Paraprofessional/Auxillary Teacher, Early Learning Center, effective Aug. 10, retirement; Thomaseena Blackshire, Paraprofessional, Eufaula Elementary School, effective Aug. 21; Gayln Cody, Paraprofessional, Eufaula High School, effective Aug. 17; Kristie Murrell, 6 Hour CNP Worker at Eufaula High School, effective Aug. 17; Shantrice Johnson, 8 Hour/192 Day Custodian, Eufaula High School, effective Aug. 17.
Employment, Certified: Gayln Cody, ELA Teacher, Admiral Moorer Middle School, effective Aug. 19; Eric B. Stamps, ELA Teacher, Eufaula High School, effective Aug. 19.
Transfer, Classified: Reba Reed, Transfer from Paraprofessional, Admiral Moorer Middle School to Paraprofessional, Eufaula Elementary School, effective 2020-2021 school year; Candice Hall, Transfer from Paraprofessional, Eufaula Elementary School to Paraprofessional, Admiral Moorer Middle School, effective 2020-2021 school year.
Temporary / Part Time / Other: Susan Whitehead, Intervention Teacher, $20/hour, not to exceed 30 hours per week, effective Aug. 4-Sept. 30; Ann Spurlock, Intervention Teacher, $20/hour, not to exceed 30 hours per week, effective Aug. 4-Sept. 30; Rita Bonner, Intervention Teacher, $20/hour, not to exceed 30 hours per week, effective Aug. 4-Sept. 30; Debbie Jones, Intervention Teacher, $20/hour, not to exceed 30 hours per week, Aug. 4-Sept. 30/
Supplements, effective for the 2020-2021 School Year: Tera Scott, ALVA Liaison Supplement; Stacey Turvin, CARES Act Supplement; James Bailey, COVID-19 Supplement.
