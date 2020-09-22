 Skip to main content
Eufaula duo among UA nursing graduates
TUSCALOOSA -- The University of Alabama awarded some 1,345 degrees during its summer commencement July 31-Aug. 2.

Lindsey Beam of Eufaula, received the following: Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Ashley Register of Eufaula, received the following: Bachelor of Science in Nursing

