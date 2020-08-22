 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eufaula Elementary School gains grant
0 comments

Eufaula Elementary School gains grant

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
082320-euf-A2-education-eesgrant1

Pictured, as they celebrate being awarded the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant, are front row: Roshanda Lewis (Principal), Jermaine Coleman (Assistant Principal), Betty Guilford (Reading Coach); on the back row: Lela Roberts (Special Ed Teacher), Ronneta Wade (Counselor), and Lisa Johnson (Special Ed Teacher).

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

We are Eufaula Elementary School!! Please join us in congratulating a wonderful group of educators for their hard work and dedication in efforts to better serve our students and community.

During the summer months in the midst of a global pandemic, the educators at the Elementary School have worked endlessly to complete the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant. This is a competitive state grant that funds activities, including those held during summer months, to advance student achievement.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 19, the Eufaula Elementary School is the recipient of The 21st Century Community Learning Center grant in the amount of $200,000.

Congratulations again educators! Your hard work is appreciated.

More information will be released at a later date.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert