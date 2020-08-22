Eufaula Elementary School gains grant

We are Eufaula Elementary School!! Please join us in congratulating a wonderful group of educators for their hard work and dedication in efforts to better serve our students and community.
During the summer months in the midst of a global pandemic, the educators at the Elementary School have worked endlessly to complete the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant. This is a competitive state grant that funds activities, including those held during summer months, to advance student achievement.
As of Wednesday, Aug. 19, the Eufaula Elementary School is the recipient of The 21st Century Community Learning Center grant in the amount of $200,000.
Congratulations again educators! Your hard work is appreciated.
More information will be released at a later date.
