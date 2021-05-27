Girtman named Superintendent of Ozark City Schools

After serving Eufaula City Schools foralmost two decades, Eufaula High School Principal and Dothan native Reeivice Girtman has been named the next superintendent of Ozark City Schools.
Girtman, his wife of over 25 years, Ann, and their three children moved to Eufaula in 2000 when he began his initial 15-year stint in the school system, serving for a time as teacher, coach, assistant principal and finally principal upon his return in August 2020 after being appointed by the Board of Education. During his five-year absence from Eufaula City Schools, Girtman served as the Liberty Learning Foundation’s Executive Vice President of Business Development from 2015-2018 and was the Director of Elementary Curriculum and Instruction in Phenix City Schools from 2018-2020.
Girtman said the decision to leave Eufaula was a difficult one, but one he felt he couldn’t pass up.
“I feel like the situation in Ozark was really good, almost too good to pass up. They have an exceptional board and a really good, strong school system,” he said. “I’ve been in the Wiregrass my entire life and I feel like my experiences have prepared me for this challenge, and I know it’s going to be a challenge. Rarely do you go into a job knowing everything there is to know about the job. I don’t think that I’ve ever done that in any capacity, but when you understand how to make good decisions and when you have a process for going through information and for working with people, it just makes sense to follow the natural progression.”
Girtman and the Eufaula schools have accomplished much over the years, such as the reconfiguration of Eufaula Elementary School while still maintaining Adequate Yearly Progress and later achieving some of the highest elementary achievement schools in district history, or events like the district-wide picnic held at Lakepoint State Park in 2014 he said contributed to the morale and culture of the school system.
“We have accomplished so much together during the last 21 years, and we have had lots of fun while doing great things for children,” he said. “Even this year, we overcame the challenges of COVID-19 together and began blazing a new trail for Tiger Traditions at Eufaula High School.”
Girtman credits the support of the community, not just the school system, for his successes as an educator.
"The people in Eufaula know how much I love them and how much they have blessed me over the last 21 years. I get emotional even talking about it,” he said. “Eufaula has been good to us, and God’s been good to us in allowing us to be here for this amount of time. I had no idea we’d be in Eufaula 21 years later and still going strong and still making a difference, and that’s been because of the people here.
“The entire community has embraced me and my family since the day we got here, and it’s because of so many wonderful people I’ve had the chance to get to know and work with that has made this experience the greatest of my life.”
In an open letter he penned Wednesday afternoon with the announcement of his new position, Girtman paid special thanks to Eufaula Superintendent Joey Brannan, the school board and the faculty, staff and students of Eufaula City Schools.
“To Mr. Joseph Brannan, thank you for all the support and guidance, but more than anything I thank you for your friendship. I will continue to rely on you in the days ahead.
“To the Eufaula City School Board, thank you for the continued faith and trust you’ve placed in me over the years. I’m forever grateful for the opportunities you have provided to me and my family.
“To all the wonderful educators and students I’ve had the pleasure to serve and work with throughout the years, I can’t thank you enough for helping me grow as a teacher and as a leader. Again, I have so many fond memories from the bus shop, the cafeteria and certainly the classroom. You all have played a role in preparing me for the next journey. Thank you from the very bottom of my heart. I will miss you all.
“A new journey now begins in Ozark, and we are honored and excited to have the opportunity to work in another fine school system and community. God bless you all.”
A statement released from Eufaula City Schools said that while they were sad to see him go, they were happy to have him for 21 years and that his “tremendous love of people, along with his intelligence and character, make him an exceptional school leader.”
“Reeivice has helped shape the lives of many young people in our city and area,” the statement reads. “We are happy he will be close in Ozark and will continue to work his magic in the community and school system (there).”
Girtman earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resources, Master of Arts in Elementary Education and a Certification in Administration/Leadership all from Troy University where he also minored in educational studies and lettered in football. He also attended the Alabama Superintendents’ Academy at the University of Alabama in 2020.