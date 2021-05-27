Girtman named Superintendent of Ozark City Schools

Girtman and the Eufaula schools have accomplished much over the years, such as the reconfiguration of Eufaula Elementary School while still maintaining Adequate Yearly Progress and later achieving some of the highest elementary achievement schools in district history, or events like the district-wide picnic held at Lakepoint State Park in 2014 he said contributed to the morale and culture of the school system.

“We have accomplished so much together during the last 21 years, and we have had lots of fun while doing great things for children,” he said. “Even this year, we overcame the challenges of COVID-19 together and began blazing a new trail for Tiger Traditions at Eufaula High School.”

Girtman credits the support of the community, not just the school system, for his successes as an educator.

"The people in Eufaula know how much I love them and how much they have blessed me over the last 21 years. I get emotional even talking about it,” he said. “Eufaula has been good to us, and God’s been good to us in allowing us to be here for this amount of time. I had no idea we’d be in Eufaula 21 years later and still going strong and still making a difference, and that’s been because of the people here.