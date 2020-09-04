Lakeside group takes Troy Leadership course

This summer amidst COVID-19 preparations a group of leaders from The Lakeside School took time to participate in Troy University’s Leadership 101 course.
The Leadership 101 course equips people to thrive in a post-pandemic world, regardless of where they are now in their life and career. This course explores personal development, leadership styles and actions, cultural diversity and current events, all through the lens of effective leadership. The course features some of Troy University’s most outstanding faculty.
Lakeside School participants included Dr. John M. Mehaffey-Head of School; Susan Hudspeth-Assistant Head of School; Josh McConnell- Athletic Director; Callie Strickland- Director of Admissions/Upper School English; Karen Johnston-Middle School Lead Teacher/Middle School History; Kelly Robinson-Student Services Director; Suzann Tibbs-Lower School Lead Teacher/3rd Grade Teacher.
