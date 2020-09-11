 Skip to main content
Quitman County Schools spotlights
Elementary/Middle School Student:

Kelvianhna Grier

Grade: 7th

Elementary/Middle School Student of the month for August is 7th grader Kelvianhna Grier. Kelvianhna was nominated for the month of August for her character trait, perseverance. Her teachers stated that she has continued to strive for success despite difficulties. She always follows up and asks questions when she does not understand. She works hard to understand and reach her goal.

High School Student:

Raniya Thomas

Grade: 11th

Raniya Thomas is a junior at QCHS and is an outgoing student. Despite experiencing a few academic setbacks, Raniya has maintained a positive attitude and continues to improve academically. She makes sure her schoolwork is completed and if she is having difficulties with a class assignment, she is not afraid to ask for help. She has become an academic risk-taker and is known to encourage her peers academically.

Teacher:

Jacobris Jackson

5th Grade Teacher

Mr. Jackson has gone above and beyond in providing innovative instruction for his students in his live sessions, as well as, for his students who receive on-demand lessons. Mr. Jackson has also been very helpful in assisting his colleagues.

Staff Member:

Demetria Norris-Deloney

Parent Liaison

Mrs. Norris has supported our entire staff continuously in regard to reaching out to our parents. She has been a dynamic liaison between the teachers and parents and the driving force with our school to home connection. She is always willing to help and go the extra mile to help others.

Staff Member:

Shirley Fair-Johnson

Federal Programs Director

The September “Spotlight” for Quitman County Schools is Ms. Shirley Fair-Johnson. Ms. Fair-Johnson is the Federal Program and CTAE Director for Quitman County Schools. Quitman County Schools appreciate her hard work.

