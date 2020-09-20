Eufaula police arrests and incident reports

Reported by the Eufaula Police Department.
Arrests
Sept. 7 -- Jessica Erin Wright, 38, of Montgomery was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Sept. 10 -- Jerkevis Omar Wilborn, 19, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with criminal impersonation/using a false name, receiving stolen property, and attempting to elude a police officer.
Inetha Wynn, 63, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing third degree.
Sept. 11 -- Baylee Kathryn Scott, 18, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with criminal mischief.
Syvonta Demarcus Lewis, 25, of Ozark was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice.
Sept. 12 -- Jaborius Katravious Bennett, 18, of Clayton was arrested and charged with minor in possession of alcohol and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.
Ashly Mariah Freeman, 33, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500), possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 13 -- Willie Earl Daniel, 57, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.
Sept. 15 -- Trey Devonte Douglas, 24, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and attempting to elude a police officer.
Incident/offense reports
Sept. 9 -- Domestic violence/harassment third degree was reported from Sunset Drive.
Sept. 10 -- Larceny/theft-from public building fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from East Broad Street. One A/C unit ($125) was reported stolen.
Sept. 11 -- Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia were filed from East Barbour Street and South Forsyth Avenue. One gram of cocaine, one small pink pill, and one small red straw were recovered.
Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One Capital One credit card, one Five Star Credit Union debit card, 120 Percocet pills ($60), $300 in cash, and one wallet ($10) were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft of lost property third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One Premium Bank credit card, one Five Star credit card, one Capital One credit card, three stimulus checks ($1,200), one Alabama driver’s license, and one social security card were reported stolen.
Fugitive from justice was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.
Sept. 12 -- Possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One clear plastic bag containing a white powdery substance believed to be heroin ($20) and eight syringes ($4) were recovered.
Criminal mischief second degree was filed from Spruce Circle. A 2016 Hyundai Sonata ($2,500) was reported damaged.
Minor in possession of alcohol and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit were filed from South Eufaula Avenue at Hunter Street. One Taurus G2C .9mm pistol ($270) was recovered.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Several miscellaneous items ($136) were reported stolen and later recovered.
Criminal mischief third degree was filed from North Eufaula Avenue. One glass window ($100) was reported damaged.
Sept. 13 -- Rape (strong arm) first degree was reported from Biscayne Drive.
An unattended death was reported from Highway 30.
An information report was filed from Central Avenue.
Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Sept. 14 -- Burglary (forced) third degree and larceny/theft from public building fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from Dale Road. One weed eater ($100) was reported stolen and one door ($25) was reported damaged.
Criminal mischief third degree was filed from East Barbour Street. One door frame and hasp ($50) was reported damaged.
Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One battery ($100) and one 6’ touch-screen stereo system ($200) were reported stolen.
Abandonment of vehicle was reported from West Union Street.
Sept. 15 -- Assault-harassment/intimidation was reported from Imperial Drive.
An information report was filed from Canterbury Drive. One door, lockset, and frame ($400) were reported damaged.
An information report was filed from Highway 82. Twenty-one Stinger spike strips ($42) were reported damaged.
Sept. 16 -- Burglary (forced) third degree was filed from North Eufaula Avenue. One Craftsman six gallon compressor ($600) was reported stolen.
Criminal mischief first degree was filed from Spruce Circle. One spray-painted car ($4,000) was reported damaged.
Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Five Mile Road. One mailbox ($120) was reported damaged.
A missing adult person was reported from Holleman Drive.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!