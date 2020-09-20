Eufaula police arrests and incident reports

Sept. 15 -- Trey Devonte Douglas, 24, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and attempting to elude a police officer.

Incident/offense reports

Sept. 9 -- Domestic violence/harassment third degree was reported from Sunset Drive.

Sept. 10 -- Larceny/theft-from public building fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from East Broad Street. One A/C unit ($125) was reported stolen.

Sept. 11 -- Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia were filed from East Barbour Street and South Forsyth Avenue. One gram of cocaine, one small pink pill, and one small red straw were recovered.

Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One Capital One credit card, one Five Star Credit Union debit card, 120 Percocet pills ($60), $300 in cash, and one wallet ($10) were reported stolen.