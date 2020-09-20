 Skip to main content
Eufaula's Norris named to UA Deans List
TUSCALOOSA — Javarius J. Norris of Eufaula was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for summer 2020.

A total of 506 students enrolled during the 2020 summer term at UA were named to the Dean's List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President's List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).

The UA Dean's and President's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

