The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing report each weekend edition with local fishermen discussing local conditions and best tactics. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you‘d like to have your fishing picture published, email kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.
Sam Williams - The awesome shad hatch have the bass full and in great health. This makes it tougher to get them strike a lure. The shallow bite is still on at daybreak and sunset. Work these areas with blade baits, popping frogs and trick worms. Greens, red and June bug are good colors. Shaky heads with creature baits will work as well. Cover these areas thoroughly and slow.
The deeper bass are still holding on natural and manmade cover in 12 to 30 feet. Carolina rigs worked in these areas will eventually get a strike. Patience is the name of the game with the heat and barometer changes. The shad pods are still visible on the river. Work these areas with a twitch bait worked through the schools or bring a lipless crank bait under the schools. Match the shad size with your lure. A square billed small crank bait worked around the rip-rap is a good choice early and late as well.
Crappie remain in the deeper water holding near trash piles. Vertical jigging a small spoon or crappie jig will work as well as a minnow just above the fish.
Panfish are eating worms and crickets where you find blow downs and cover along the banks.
Catfish are working on jugs in the creeks baited with cut bait, hot dogs, shrimp and livers. Bottom fishing for these cats are being caught on the creek drops and from the banks where you can cast to deeper water.
Be safe when navigating the river and creeks as the water is dropping. The Corps have places buoys on some of the dangerous snags on the river. Use your maps on your electronics to stay in the creeks and river. Keep plenty of water and sunscreen on the hot days. Watch for the afternoon storms, be safe and enjoy the outdoors.
Visit www.alclassic.com and sign up for our newsletter and keep informed with the exciting changes coming with our June 2021 tournament. We now have a $15,000 purse with Alfa Insurance as our title sponsor guaranteeing the first place team a $5,000 check. We continue to fundraise through this event for Niemann-Pick Disease research and Darby’s Warrior support.
God Bless & Good Fishn’
Capt. Sam Williams
www.hawksfishingguideservice.com
Lake Eufaula Readings: August 20
>> Current Level: 187.74 feet
>> Full Pool: 188.00 feet
Tournament Schedule
AUGUST
15- Georgia Bass Trail
29- Bass Pro Shops Open Series- Alabama South Division
SEPTEMBER
12-13- BFL Bama #5
16-20- Georgia Bass Federation Top Six
OCTOBER
3-4- T-H Marine BFL
10-11- Bass Pro Shops Series-Area Championship AL South/GA
NOVEMBER
13-14- Alabama Bass Nation State Championship
