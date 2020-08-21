Weekend Briefs

Head Start and Early Head Start in Quitman County
The Enrichment Services Program, Inc. is accepting applications for the Head Start & Early Head Start Program for Quitman County. The programs are open to children ages 1-3 years old, including children with disabilities; child must be 3 years old by Sept. 1. Documents required to apply include: child’s birth certificate or confirmation of birth; child’s current Immunization Certificate (Form 3231); Social Security cards for all household members; parent’s photo ID; child’s/expectant mother’s health insurance card; proof of family income for past 12 months (W 2, 1040, Pay Stubs, Child Support, TANF, SSI). To apply, call the Quitman County Neighborhood Service Center at (706) 610-4395 to schedule an appointment before going to the service canter which is located at 57 Kaigler Road in Georgetown.
City garbage pickup to begin earlier
The City of Eufaula garbage routes will begin one hour earlier (at approximately 3 a.m.), Monday through Friday effective immediately through Sept.1 due to the extreme temperatures. We thank the public for your continued cooperation.
Farm Financial Management Webinar Series to be offered
The Alabama Cooperative Extension System will host a Farm Financial Management Webinar Series which will run five weeks and will cover several topics related to farm finances, marketing, and operations on the farm. Each weekly webinar will start at 1 p.m. CT. The webinars are presented through Zoom. The schedule for the remainder of the series includes: Aug.25 – Budgets with Max Runge and Farm Continuity with Ken Kelley; Sept. 1 – Marketing with Allie Logan and Social Media with Kevin Burkett; Sept.8 – Human Resources with Chris McClendon and Mental Health with Shanna McIntosh. This webinar series is free at attend but registration is required. The Zoom meeting number and link will be provided upon completion of the online registration. To attend the online webinar series, register at: https://auburn.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUvf-qvqT0sH9JC05Kiligf4dHDioVjKKsj
Athletic turf workshop webinar
The Alabama Extension Service will host Stay in the game/ the best managed fields are the safest athletic turf workshop webinar on Thursday, Aug. 27: Pest Management. Anyone who manages sports turf is invited to join this two part webinar featuring Dr. Dave Han, professor and turf specialist from Auburn University. Items that will be covered included mowing, aeration, topdressing, irrigation, drainage, over-seeding, pest management, and soil testing. Registration is required at https://auburn.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAvc-moqzktHdFdpwPtKffTYVYVZGHksVmQ
EPR extends soccer registration
The early registration period for boys and girls ages 4 and up is now until Aug. 14, with late registration Aug. 15 to Aug. 21. The early registration fee is $40, while the late registration fee is $60. Parents are encouraged to register online at www.eufaularecreation.com. But, also may register during regular operating hours at the Eufaula Community Center. For more information about the youth soccer program and questions regarding the season, call Scott Flowers at 687-1213. Anyone interested in coaching a youth soccer team, should download an application online at www.eufaularecreation.com or come by the ECC.
Extension Service to offer Beef Systems Short Course
The Alabama Cooperative Extension System will host a Beef Systems Short Course at the Texasville Community House, located at 2429 Co. Rd. 53, Texasville, on Sept. 8, 10, 15, and 17. Lectures are set to begin at 6 p.m. each night. There is a $40 registration fee, and all participants will receive a copy of the Extension’s recently updated Alabama Beef Handbook.Topics to be covered include forages and nutrition; herd health, reproduction, and genetics; record keeping and environmental stewardship; and economics and meat science. Registration is limited to 25 participants due to spacing requirements for the meeting facility. There will not be food served during the meetings. To register, go to https://secure.touchnet.net/C20021_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=3960&SINGLESTORE=true. For more information, contact Rickey Hudson at 334-726-6814 or by email at hudsorg@aces.edu. To find other locations, visit the Extension’s website at https://www.aces.edu/blog/topics/beef-resources/beef-systems-short-course/
Food distribution
Enrichment Services Program, Inc., in partnership with Feeding the Valley Food Bank, will have a food distribution at the Quitman County Neighborhood Service Center, 57 Kaigler Rd, Georgetown, GA, the morning of Sept. 3; food truck may arrive around 9:00 a.m. EST. No Paperwork will be accepted or given at this time. All individuals including volunteers are asked to be in line and remain in vehicles. There will be a limit per vehicle.
INSTA-Cook Wild Game Workshop
Do you have a good hunting game? Is it so good you have extra game in your freezer? Hunting season is right around the corner! Tame that Game and attend our INSTA-Cook Wild Game Workshop on Oct. 1, at 2 p.m. through Zoom, hosted by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. Registration details will be coming soon, watch out for them!
Food delivery for Quitman County seniors
Attention seniors ages 60 and above in Quitman County, The Area Agency on Aging is offering free food delivery by calling Aging and Disability Resource Connection. To register, call 706-256-2900; for more information call 706-256-2899.
Quitman County COVID-19 testing
Georgia’s West Central Health District has established a toll-free number for COVID-19 information. After the recording, callers to 1-855-962-0955 may leave a message which will be returned within 24 hours. To be tested, individuals must be Georgia residents, and meet CDC guidelines. All symptomatic individuals are eligible for COVID-19 testing with a referral from your healthcare provider or your local public health department. Symptoms include: fever, chills, headache, cough, muscle pain, sore throat, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, and new loss of taste or smell. Elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may have increased risk for COVID-19. It’s important for individuals who have mild symptoms to self-quarantine for 14 days. If symptoms worsen, call your health care provider for evaluation. Those without a healthcare provider or without insurance should contact your local health department for guidance. Quitman County -- Tuesday from 2-4 p.m., while supplies last and weather permitting. Please call 229-334-3697 to be screened.
MCB Auxiliary Volunteers Needed
Requirements: high school education, enthusiastic attitude, desire to serve and follow MCB policies, enjoy helping others with a smile and pleasant personality, and volunteer to work at annual fundraisers if needed. Enjoy the fellowship of the Auxiliary and Appreciation of MCB staff and hospital administration. Applications can be picked up at the front desk/registration area. Volunteers are asked to work one 4-hour shift per week (more if desired). Shifts are 8:30 a.m. -noon with one free lunch in the MCB cafeteria or 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. with one free lunch in the MCB cafeteria.
Head Start Program enrollment
Recruitment for the 2020-2021 program year has started for the Eufaula Head Start Program. The program is free with no fee requirements. Applications for children ages 3-5 are being accepted. Documents needed for enrollment include proof of birth date (ex: Birth Certificate, Insurance Policy, Baptism Record, School Record, Medicaid Card, etc.), proof of income (tax form, W2, pay stubs for one year, child support, unemployment benefits, etc.), and the child’s immunization record (up-to-date shot record). Applications are accepted throughout the year but slots are limited. Children with differing abilities (suspected or diagnosed), homeless families, and those in Foster Care are encouraged to apply. For more information call (334) 687-2796.
Yarns sought for lap blankets
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Barbour County is looking for red, white and blue skeins of yarn to make patriotic lap blankets for Veterans who are under Hospice care. To donate yarn, drop it off at the RSVP office located at 803 West Washington Street in Eufaula, directly across the street from Medical Center Barbour.
