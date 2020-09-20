Wiregrass United Way planning for bus tour

The Wiregrass United Way is making final plans for the 11th Annual Wiregrass United Way Campaign Kickoff Bus Tour. This year’s event is scheduled for Wednesday, September 30. Volunteers and staff with the local United Way will board a Bay Limousine bus and make a stop in all six counties they serve. The 2020 Bus Tour is sponsored by The Caring Foundation of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama.

At each of the six bus stop events, the United Way will conduct a mini campaign kickoff. Les Perault, WUW Board of Trustees chair, and Judge Rose Gordon and Mike Schmitz, overall campaign co-chairs, will be a part of the event and speak at each stop.

In addition, there will be a number of area businesses recognized for already completing their United Way employee campaign. Those recognized will be some of the top supporters based on dollar amount or increase over the previous year.

The six bus stop events with the scheduled times are as follows:

Geneva County – 8:30 a.m. Gazebo in Slocomb

Coffee County – 9:30 a.m. Enterprise Farmers Market

Dale County – 10:30 a.m. Amphitheater in downtown Ozark

Barbour County – noon Eufaula FarmersMarket