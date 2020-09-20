Wiregrass United Way planning for bus tour

The Wiregrass United Way is making final plans for the 11th Annual Wiregrass United Way Campaign Kickoff Bus Tour. This year’s event is scheduled for Wednesday, September 30. Volunteers and staff with the local United Way will board a Bay Limousine bus and make a stop in all six counties they serve. The 2020 Bus Tour is sponsored by The Caring Foundation of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama.
At each of the six bus stop events, the United Way will conduct a mini campaign kickoff. Les Perault, WUW Board of Trustees chair, and Judge Rose Gordon and Mike Schmitz, overall campaign co-chairs, will be a part of the event and speak at each stop.
In addition, there will be a number of area businesses recognized for already completing their United Way employee campaign. Those recognized will be some of the top supporters based on dollar amount or increase over the previous year.
The six bus stop events with the scheduled times are as follows:
Geneva County – 8:30 a.m. Gazebo in Slocomb
Coffee County – 9:30 a.m. Enterprise Farmers Market
Dale County – 10:30 a.m. Amphitheater in downtown Ozark
Barbour County – noon Eufaula FarmersMarket
Henry County – 1:45 p.m. Gazebo on the square in Headland
Houston County – 2:30 p.m. Porter Park on Foster Street
The goal for this year is $2,900,000. If the organization reaches this goal, the Wiregrass Foundation will contribute an additional $400,000.
Serving with Perault, Gordon and Schmitz in leadership positions this year are the county chairs. They are: Barbour: Sarah Milburn, board chairman and Sallie Garrison, campaign chair; Coffee County: Zel Thomas, board chairman and Danny Long, campaign chairman; Dale: Holle Smith, board chairman and John Cawley, campaign chair; Geneva: Jeff Collins, board chairman and Misti Dixon, campaign chairman; Henry: Cher Marvel, board chairman and David Norwood, campaign chairman; and Houston: Amy Butler, board chairman and Jeff and Tracey Koch, campaign co-chairs.
The Wiregrass United Way has served the Wiregrass area since 1938, currently funding 39 member agencies in Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties. Funds raised by the Wiregrass United Way are utilized locally in the six county area. A committee of local volunteers determines how the funds are distributed among the member agencies. For more information call 792-9661 or visit the website at www.wuw.org.
