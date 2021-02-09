 Skip to main content
Locals named to Alabama's honors lists
Locals named to Alabama's honors lists

TUSCALOOSA -- A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean's List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President's List with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).

The UA Dean's and President's Lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

The following local students were recognized:

  • Tristan Andrews was named to the Dean's List.

  • Tamara Appling was named to the Dean's List.

  • Claire Atkins was named to the President's List.

  • Lucy Calton was named to the President's List.

  • William Dixon was named to the Dean's List.

  • Jordan Eleby was named to the Dean's List.

  • Jeremiah Forte' was named to the Dean's List.

  • Benjamin Garrison was named to the President's List.

  • Emily Jackson was named to the Dean's List.

  • Anna Murph was named to the President's List.

  • Javarius Norris was named to the Dean's List.

  • Tamia Rivers was named to the Dean's List.

  • Le Asia Smith was named to the Dean's List.

  • Jeneciah Starling was named to the Dean's List.

  • John Warren was named to the Dean's List.

