Main Street Eufaula receives Awards of Excellence

Main Street Eufaula has been named as the recipient of three Awards of Excellence presented by Main Street Alabama in its seventh annual Awards of Excellence announcement.
The awards honor projects and individuals that make tremendous impacts in their respective communities.
“It’s an honor to recognize outstanding community projects, leaders and volunteers,” said Mary Helmer, president and state coordinator. “The awards represent the good work being done in Main Street Alabama communities, including those that were initiated after the pandemic, sparking creative ways to promote and help struggling businesses.”
Main Street Eufaula was presented with the following awards:
- The Main Street Hero Award was presented to Steve Hawkins, executive director of the Eufaula-Barbour Chamber of Commerce. This award recognizes one community leader or public figure who has made an outstanding contribution to Eufaula’s Main Street organization.
- The Excellence in Planning and Public Space in the Main Street District was presented to Allie Logan, Eufaula Barbour Extension, Gloria Helms, City of Eufaula, Ann Sparks executive director of Main Street Eufaula, for their work on the Eufaula Splash Pad. This award recognizes outstanding planning projects and quality, completed design improvement to the downtown district.
- Excellence in Building Design was presented to Corey Kirkland, owner of Southern Charm. This award recognizes outstanding completed design projects including façade renovation and/or interior renovation efforts and infill construction.
Main Street Alabama has 28 Designated Programs and 20 Downtown Network Communities. Alexander City, Anniston, Athens, Atmore, Birmingham, Birmingham’s Historic 4th Ave Business District, Calera, Columbiana, Decatur, Dothan, Elba, Enterprise, Eufaula, Florence, Foley, Fort Payne, Gadsden, Headland, Heflin, Jasper, Marion, Monroeville, Montevallo, Opelika, Oxford, Scottsboro, South Huntsville and Wetumpka each have Designated Programs and new communities will be added annually.
Main Street Alabama focuses on bringing jobs, dollars and people back to Alabama’s historic communities. Economic development is at the heart of our efforts to revitalize downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts.
