Main Street Eufaula receives Awards of Excellence

Main Street Eufaula has been named as the recipient of three Awards of Excellence presented by Main Street Alabama in its seventh annual Awards of Excellence announcement.

The awards honor projects and individuals that make tremendous impacts in their respective communities.

“It’s an honor to recognize outstanding community projects, leaders and volunteers,” said Mary Helmer, president and state coordinator. “The awards represent the good work being done in Main Street Alabama communities, including those that were initiated after the pandemic, sparking creative ways to promote and help struggling businesses.”

Main Street Eufaula was presented with the following awards: