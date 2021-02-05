Make this your best Valentine’s Day

What keeps you from loving others the way you crave to be loved? What’s lacking in your life (or more accurately, in your heart) that keeps you from fully loving others?

First John 4:19 (ESV) says, “We love because [God] first loved us.”

The truth is, we are loved. We’re loved by God, himself. Please don’t skip past this. Pause, and let it sink in for a moment: The Almighty God loves us. He loves you!

God, the creator of all things, the God who does everything with power and beauty – perfectly – loves you.

Are you catching what I’m trying to relay? Your heavenly Father’s love for you is powerful. Beautiful. Perfect.

If you’re struggling with insecurities, wouldn’t realizing this truth give you the confidence you need to face your day? To make better choices? To work at your relationships? If we were to understand the kind of love God has for us, we’d never feel insecure again. It would change the way we see ourselves and the way we see others.

This kind of love would transform our hearts so profoundly that we could love in a way we’ve never thought possible.

Isn’t this what you want?