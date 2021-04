Eufaula High School cheerleader Iyana Malone has been accepted as a 2021 UCA Cheerleader Staff for this summer. Malone has cheered for EHS for four years and is currently one of two team captains. Cheer coach Meg Herring said Malone was chosen to be a member of the UCA staff after submitting a video introducing herself and explaining why she would be a great fit for the position and a video of her performing the tryout material.