Man’s best friend not always friendly

I read the other day that Major, one of the Biden’s German Shepherds, had to be put in time out after biting a secret service agent at the White House. It made me remember the first dog KM and I bought after we were married in 1980.

He was a Chesapeake Bay retriever we named Sam. My friend Joe had been trying to make a duck hunter out of me and had talked me into buying a hunting dog. I think I took Sam hunting once, and eventually, Joe gave up on me as well.

As Sam got a little older he began growling at me while he was eating. But, we’d had a Kerry Blue Terrier when I was a boy who used to do the same, so I thought it was normal, thinking you just needed to give them some space at dinner time. We also had a new baby girl and Sam was a big dog, so KM and I worried, and we finally decided to sell him.

I ran an ad in the paper asking $75. I was going to give him away, but Joe said I needed to put a price on him – “to keep the weirdos and perverts away.” I never really knew what Joe meant by that. And can’t a pervert get his hands on $75?

A few days later, a couple interested in buying Sam came to my house. They quickly decided they liked him enough to buy him, and since they didn’t seem perverted, we had a deal. I admit I cried a little when they drove off. You get attached, even to the surly ones.