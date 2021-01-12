Marshall announces Alabama anti human trafficking alliance

MONTGOMERY - Attorney General Steve Marshall and the Montgomery Family Sunshine Center announced they will lead a multiagency alliance of state, federal and nongovernmental partners to combat human trafficking in Alabama.

Funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, the Alabama Anti Human Trafficking Alliance will share investigative resources to interdict and prosecute human traffickers in Alabama and provide assistance to victims.

“Human trafficking is a modern form of slavery. It is a truly heinous crime, committed in the shadows—and in plain sight,” said Marshall. “Through force, fraud, and coercion, traffickers push their victims into demeaning forms of abuse, from sexual exploitation to domestic servitude. The victims are not limited to women and children, but include members of every age, sex, and demographic.

“I am committed to ending human trafficking in Alabama, and have made it a top priority as Attorney General to do so. The Alabama Anti Human Trafficking Alliance will marshal the vast expertise and resources of state and federal law-enforcement agencies and nongovernmental groups, forming a united and powerful front in fighting this scourge on our society.